Eden Hazard bagged a brace as Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final to give manager Maurizio Sarri his first trophy, Concise News report.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring against his old club with a wonderful header and Pedro swept past the retiring Petr Cech from Hazard’s cross.

Having set up the second, the Belgian scored a penalty to make it 3-0.

Alex Iwobi gave Arsenal hope with a swerving 20-yard strike but Hazard smashed home Giroud’s cross to seal it.

It was a London derby low on atmosphere, 2,500 miles away from home with plenty of empty seats, and those who were there witnessed a dull first half.

But the second half burst into life with the last four goals coming in the space of 12 minutes.

Arsenal miss out on a Champions League place next season as a result of their defeat in Azerbaijan.