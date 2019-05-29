The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it sacked over 200 staff due to certain offences they committed during the 2019 elections.

Concise News learned that the Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mutiu Agboke, who disclosed this on Monday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He was speaking at an event with the caption “2019 elections: A post-mortem,” organised by the University of Ibadan Senior Staff Club.

“Between 2015 and last week, over 200 of them (INEC staff members) were on interdiction,” he said.

“They were not alive, they were not dead. Just last week, they were recalled because their issues were revisited.

“There are some that are still in court and over 200 of them were dismissed. People did not see that majority of the problems INEC faced were orchestrated by political parties.

“What is the reason for my success in the last elections? I will tell you it is engagement, re-engagement and over- engagement.

“If you keep quiet, you allow people to suspect you. How would they (politicians) not come? If you tell them (INEC staff members), it is only those that are foolish among them, that will be hobnobbing with them, visiting them, running after them.

“We have 32 election petitions, one for governorship, four for senatorial, 12 for House of Representatives and 15 for the state House of Assembly.

“We are going to defend what we did at the tribunal and that is not to say that there were no infractions but I will not agree with you if you say nothing was good about the elections.”