2019 AFCON: Super Eagles Good Enough For Crown - NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed hopes that the Super Eagles of Nigeria can win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Concise News understands that the West Africans are in Group B of the competition alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi for the competition billed for June in Egypt.

While speaking on expectations ahead of the competition, the Vice President 11 of the NFF, Seyi Akinwumni noted that the football body will give the team all that is needed to excel in Egypt.

“It’s an intention, it’s a plan and it’s an aspiration. We are aspiring to be the best and there is nothing wrong with that,” he said.

“We will do what we should do and the boys are talented enough to win the cup. So why not they are eleven players against eleven.”