Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has directed all Commissioners to prepare and hand over the affairs of their Ministries to their Permanent Secretaries.

He also ordered all other political appointees to do same and handover to the most senior civil servant in their departments or agencies.

The governor stated this in a statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Jibrin Baba Ndace.

Governor Bello commended the Members of the Executive Council and Special Advisers for a job well done and directed that all handover should be perfected on or before 12 mid-night of Tuesday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the council after a meeting that lasted for almost seven hours, the governor expressed his appreciation to council members for offering themselves for the service of the state at a crucial period like this.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to all of you. I appreciate your commitment to the service of our dear state. You all have contributed immensely to the social contract we had with our people four years ago. The modest actualisation of the “Restoration Agenda” was a product of our collective efforts.

“I want to wish every one of you success in your future endeavours while I implore you all to remain committed to the development of our dear state. Your valuable contributions are highly appreciated and I make bold to say that you all have done well.

The valedictory session had in attendance, Members of the Executive Council, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, Local Government Director of Personnel Management, DPMs and other stakeholders.