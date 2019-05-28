The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said that the national leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the right to run for the presidency in 2023.

Social media have been awash with rumours of former Lagos State plotting to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking with Daily Post, spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin said Tinubu or anybody can come out for presidency in 2023.

He said: “Tinubu, anybody can come out for presidency but if you have listened to Miyetti Allah who are now the elite of the North, and Garba Shehu said they are now equivalent to Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Miyetti Allah said people from the South East should forget the presidency in 2023.

“You have seen El-Rufai coming to Lagos to make his declaration, however, I’m not somebody who should be reading in between the line for an adult. For me, I think the line has been drawn.

“Look it seems people don’t learn from history, go back to 1992 when MKO Abiola said he wanted to be president of Nigeria and the Northern Alfa clique of the NPN told him that the Presidency was not for sale.

“Abiola left NPN and in 1993 he contested under SDP and won it but they annulled it and killed him in prison, so those who can read in between the line can tell what is going on.”