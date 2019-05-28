What A Lot Of People Will Like To Do To Me After My Tenure - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to keep his assets declaration form safely as he believes that a lot of people would like to get back at him.

Concise News understands that the Nigerian leader made this known after receiving his assets declaration form from the CCB ahead of his second term, which begins on Wednesday, May 29.

This news medium learned that the CCB presented the forms to Buhari and the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Under the Buhari administration, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was arraigned by the federal government at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over allegations tied to non-assets declaration against him. But the Supreme Court eventually dismissed the charges against Saraki.

While Saraki was declared innocent by the apex court, a senior judicial officer Justice Walter Onnoghen, who has lost his position as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) after the CCT found him guilty of breaching Code of Conduct for Public Officers, is still battling to prove his innocence.

Based on that, the president believes that people loyal to public officers who have been arraigned over allegations of failing to declare their assets would “fight back.”

“I am very pleased that you are here. I assure you I will quickly fill this form and dispatch it to you. At the end of 2023, I believe there are a lot of people that will like to get back at me. So please, make sure you keep it safely because there are people who believe they shouldn’t be questioned and some of them are already in trouble. I expect them to fight back and this is one of the instruments. So, I hope you will keep it. Thank you very much indeed,” the Nigerian leader said.