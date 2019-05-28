A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, May 28, 2019, on Concise News.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it should not be blamed that the University of Lagos’ age stipulation may disallow the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 highest scorer, Ezeunala Franklin, from getting admitted. Concise News reports that Franklin, 15 had scored 347 in the 2019 exercise and picked UNILAG as his first choice, which has 16 years as its minimum age for admission. JAMB says on Sunday that university regulations on admission were sacrosanct and could not be flouted by the board or by candidates. Read more here.

The Ambassadors College, Ota, one of the leading high schools in Nigeria, has celebrated one of her own, Ambassador Emmanuel Chidiebube Igban – a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 candidate, who scored 346, the second-best score in the examination. Concise News reports that the school headquartered in Ogun state, posted the good news on her Facebook page to announce to the world that she is truly, “A citadel of great learning experience.” Read more here.

As Ekene Franklin continues to garner all the plaudits, seventeen-year-old Oluwo Isaac Olamilekan from Taidob College, Abeokuta, who emerged the overall best Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidate in the South West and third overall best in Nigeria in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 is also being lauded. Concise News reports that Oluwo Isaac, originally an indigene of Osun state, according to the JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, scored 345. In his reaction, the Director of Taidob College, Obawunmi Jiboku, congratulates the boy for being a good ambassador of the institution, saying it was another testimony of the high academic standard of the school. Read more here.

And that is our compilation of top stories on JAMB news.