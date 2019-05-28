Nigerians are criticising the Flying Eagles for their shambolic display in the loss to the USA at the ongoing Under-20 World Cup in Poland on Monday.

Concise News reports that Paul Aigbogun’s boys succumbed two-nil to the Americans in a Group D encounter and must avoid another defeat against table-toppers, Ukraine in their last group match if they hope to proceed to the next round.

A chunk of Nigerians are clearly unhappy with not the result per se, but the shoddy display of the team. See the reactions of social media:

After watching Flying Eagles last night, here is my verdict: Physicality 100%, Tactical&Technical ability 10%, Teamwork and coordination 10%. Worst U20 team since Ladan Bosso’s 2007 squad! — Sports Access (@sportaccessng) May 28, 2019

Another yeye Flying Eagles team! USA fit beat Naija for ball? — Azubike Osumili (@azuosumili) May 27, 2019

I missed the Flying Eagles’ opening win against Qatar and decided to watch tonight’s game. My verdict after 30 mins: Physicality 100%, Tactical&Technical ability 10%, Teamwork and coordination 10%. Worst U20 team since Ladan Bosso’s 2007 squad! — Dami Ugbane (@footiedami) May 27, 2019

I will be glad if the flying eagles win this match, but they don’t seem to have what it takes. I hope we don’t get a thrashing at the end of the day. #NGAUSA #FIFAU20worldcup — Enebechi leo (@Iamprosperous1) May 27, 2019

USA thoroughly played the Flying Eagles. They played with purpose – we played aimlessly,

They started with a plan – we started lost already,

They passed well – we are just scattered all around the pitch. The Flying Eagles played “try & error” football. #PoojaFootball — POOJA… (@PoojaMedia) May 27, 2019

Honestly watching the worst flying eagles team of all time.

Went with old players that could not still play football#Shame — Engr Udenze (@kennydenz) May 27, 2019