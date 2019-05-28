2019 U-20 World Cup Flying Eagles
Under-20 World Cup: Nigerians Berate Flying Eagles For Display Against USA PHOTO CREDIT: Complete Sports

Nigerians are criticising the Flying Eagles for their shambolic display in the loss to the USA at the ongoing Under-20 World Cup in Poland on Monday.

Concise News reports that Paul Aigbogun’s boys succumbed two-nil to the Americans in a Group D encounter and must avoid another defeat against table-toppers, Ukraine in their last group match if they hope to proceed to the next round.

A chunk of Nigerians are clearly unhappy with not the result per se, but the shoddy display of the team. See the reactions of social media:

