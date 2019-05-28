Nigerians are criticising the Flying Eagles for their shambolic display in the loss to the USA at the ongoing Under-20 World Cup in Poland on Monday.
Concise News reports that Paul Aigbogun’s boys succumbed two-nil to the Americans in a Group D encounter and must avoid another defeat against table-toppers, Ukraine in their last group match if they hope to proceed to the next round.
A chunk of Nigerians are clearly unhappy with not the result per se, but the shoddy display of the team. See the reactions of social media:
Buhari’s flying eagles! Dead, inept, lackluster, unintelligent, moronic and zombified! #FlyingHerdsmen
— Judekani101 (@judekani) May 27, 2019
After watching Flying Eagles last night, here is my verdict: Physicality 100%, Tactical&Technical ability 10%, Teamwork and coordination 10%. Worst U20 team since Ladan Bosso’s 2007 squad!
— Sports Access (@sportaccessng) May 28, 2019
Another yeye Flying Eagles team! USA fit beat Naija for ball?
— Azubike Osumili (@azuosumili) May 27, 2019
I missed the Flying Eagles’ opening win against Qatar and decided to watch tonight’s game. My verdict after 30 mins: Physicality 100%, Tactical&Technical ability 10%, Teamwork and coordination 10%. Worst U20 team since Ladan Bosso’s 2007 squad!
— Dami Ugbane (@footiedami) May 27, 2019
I will be glad if the flying eagles win this match, but they don’t seem to have what it takes. I hope we don’t get a thrashing at the end of the day. #NGAUSA #FIFAU20worldcup
— Enebechi leo (@Iamprosperous1) May 27, 2019
USA thoroughly played the Flying Eagles.
They played with purpose – we played aimlessly,
They started with a plan – we started lost already,
They passed well – we are just scattered all around the pitch.
The Flying Eagles played “try & error” football. #PoojaFootball
— POOJA… (@PoojaMedia) May 27, 2019
Honestly watching the worst flying eagles team of all time.
Went with old players that could not still play football#Shame
— Engr Udenze (@kennydenz) May 27, 2019
Flying Eagles looking un-coached. We just pretty assembled some 11 guys and left them to their discretion.
— Green Ball Media. (@olaniyi_apanpa) May 27, 2019