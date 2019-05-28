Umahi Speaks On Alleged Fight With Okorocha

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has debunked any fight between him and his Imo State counterpart, Rochas Okorocha.

He stated that his relationship with the outgoing Governor of Imo State is cordial, adding that it was proven when Okorocha awarded him the Grand Commander of Imo.

Umahi stated this in Abakaliki on Monday when he spoke to newsmen about his performances in four years.

There had been indications of disagreement between the governors over the past four years.

“Okorocha is our leader, a great son of Igboland and we are in very good terms,” he said.

Umadi added that he would support the re-election of Mr. Francis Nwifuru as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly if the members support his re-election.

“This Speaker is God-sent to the state as people should not pry into such matter because it concerns another arm of government.”

“The House members will take care of themselves as the Speaker has worked so hard to emerge.”

“It will be in the best interest of the House that he emerges because he not only attracts things to it but is very knowledgeable in legislative matters,” he said.

The Governor stated that Permanent Secretaries who perform poorly within two months in office would be retired from the state civil service, while those who perform creditably will be retained.

“The opposition petitioned me before the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) for not appointing permanent secretaries and I saw it as a folly.”

“We have appointed 21 new permanent secretaries to complement the existing five and trained them for 10 days on physical fitness, morals, and ways of doing business among other areas,”.

He noted that the permanent secretaries were selected from grade level 14 and above with emphasis on those who have from four years to stay in the civil service.

“I, however, offered a waiver to the Accountant General of the state and the Director of Works in the Ministry of Works who have one year in service because their experience is still needed,” he said.