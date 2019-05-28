The Flying Eagles will bounce back at the ongoing 2019 FIFA World Cup in Poland following a 2-0 defeat to the USA, according to a former coach of the team, John Obuh.

Although the Nigerian team won their first match, a 4-0 beating of Qatar, they collapsed, on Monday, against Donald Trump’s compatriots.

This leaves them needing a win in their last match against Ukraine to stand a chance of making it to the next round.

Speaking after the defeat to the Americans, Obuh urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the side.

He, however, noted that the West Africans played poorly in the clash with the USA.

“We all know that their performance wasn’t as expected but one thing me I know is that to play in the world cup at times it has to be so because they are really fighting to qualify from the group so there will definitely be a lot of pressure around them,” he said.

“So in this situation, let’s give them benefit of doubt that at least we have all seen the level of their performance, the coaches are not daft, it’s just a question of been patient with them.”

Nigeria’s next game against Ukraine will be played on Thursday with a win or draw enough to see them through to the round of 16.