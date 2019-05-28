Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Ramadan 2019: Day 23 Quotes, Images, Prayers

By
Adebayo Ahmad
-
Ramadan fasting has reached day 23 today, Tuesday, May 28th; and here are some chosen quotes, images and Dua (prayers) selected for you and your loved ones.

Ramadan Quotes for you

O our Lord accept my prayerRamadan 2019: Day 20 Quotes, Images, Prayers, ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes

Thus, it is necessary for you and your loved ones to make use of these days, remember the thousands of blessings and mercies it contains. Ramadan Mubarak!

Courtesy: Lion of Allah

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, always look out for the Night of Decree (Laylatu AlQodir) when Ramadan days are odds I.e, falls among these days 21th, 23rd, 25th, 27th, 29th.

Ramadan Day 22: Ramadan Dua (Prayers) 

Remember to ask Allah to guide you when going astray, guard you and your loved ones from evils and not to forsake you. Supplicates and seek the goodness of this world and hereafter. Ramadan Kareem.

The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. The angels and the spirits descended therein by the permission of their Lord every matter. peace is until the emergence of dawn. (Qur'an 97:3-5)

Keep your tongue moist with this prayer throughout the last ten days of Ramadan:

”Allahumo Inakah hafuhun Kareemu tuhibu L-hafuwa Fahafu hani.”



