O our Lord accept my prayer

Thus, it is necessary for you and your loved ones to make use of these days, remember the thousands of blessings and mercies it contains. Ramadan Mubarak!

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, always look out for the Night of Decree (Laylatu AlQodir) when Ramadan days are odds I.e, falls among these days 21th, 23rd, 25th, 27th, 29th.

Ramadan Day 22: Ramadan Dua (Prayers)

Remember to ask Allah to guide you when going astray, guard you and your loved ones from evils and not to forsake you. Supplicates and seek the goodness of this world and hereafter. Ramadan Kareem.

The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. The angels and the spirits descended therein by the permission of their Lord every matter. peace is until the emergence of dawn. (Qur’an 97:3-5)

Keep your tongue moist with this prayer throughout the last ten days of Ramadan:

”Allahumo Inakah hafuhun Kareemu tuhibu L-hafuwa Fahafu hani.”

