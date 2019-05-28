Popular Prophetess Found Dead On Abakaliki Road

Police in Ebonyi state say a popular prophetess in the state Felicia Agwu has been found dead along Ezza Road, Abakaliki, recently.

Police authorities say they are working to unravel the cause of her death.

Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Loveth Odah, who briefed journalists in Abakaliki on Tuesday on the incident, said that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the woman’s actual cause of death.

According to the police report, the deceased, Agwu, a native of Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was a popular prophetess in one of the new generation churches, while her ministry was located in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

“A woman in her early 50s was found lying lifeless along the Ezza Road axis of Abakaliki on May 18, when a good-spirited Nigerian called the attention of the Command, which quickly mobilised to the scene.

“Our men got to the scene, took the woman to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead by a medical expert.

“The cause of her death is yet unknown, but we have launched investigation to ascertain the real cause of her death.

“There were no injuries found on her body to establish a case of criminal attack on the deceased, so, for now, we are having a case of ‘sudden’ death until we conclude our investigation.

“We implore the family of the deceased and the public with vital information that might help the Police in their investigation to contact the Command,” Odah said.