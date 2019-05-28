Police Arrests 62 Suspected Kidnappers

The Nigeria Police Force, Nasarawa State command said that 62 kidnappers have been apprehended within the last one week.

Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters on Monday in Lafia, attributed the feat to the efforts of “ Operation Puff Adder ,” an initiative of the Inspector General of Police tasked with curbing the menace of violent crimes.

Longe said that the suspects, including two women, were arrested from various hideouts in Nasarawa and Toto local government areas of the state.

According to him, personnel of the command under the special Operation “Puff Adder” raided the kidnappers’ hideouts at Mararaban-Udege, Odu hills and Gidan Kwano in Nasarawa Local Government on May 18 and May 21, where they arrested 23 suspects.

He said that a similar raid on a hideout at Kenyehu village in Toto Local Government Area of the state paid off with the arrest of 39 suspects from their alleged “planning theatre”.

Longe explained that the two female suspects were discovered to be caterers, allegedly cooking for the suspects and their victims.

He also said that 19 suspected cultists were arrested from Mararaba, Ado and Masaka axis of Karu Local Government area of the state and had been charged to court.