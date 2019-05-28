Okorocha Discloses How Much He Is Leaving For Successor

Outgoing Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has revealed that N42.5bn would be handed over to his successor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Okorocha who said this on Monday while inaugurating 11 new permanent secretaries, made it known that he decided to keep the money for the incoming governor so as to avoid excuses under his administration.

Concise News understands that he also inaugurate the new Accountant-General and Permanent Secretary, Donald Igbo; and the new Head of Service, Mrs Ngozi Eluma.

According to him, N8.1bn was meant for the payment of salaries and capital projects, while N5.2bn was for pension arrears.

He added that N7.6bn was meant for the renovation of schools, while N21.6bn was for rural roads.

The governor asked the new permanent secretaries to reposition the state civil service and shun corruption.

He said, “Remember God in discharging your duties. Discharge your duties without fear or favour and also defend your state when the need arises.

“I gave this state my best. I will do all I can to support the incoming government.

“Imo State Government has kept aside a total of N42.5b for the incoming government, and for that reason, I will set up a sub-committee to make sure that the projects they are attached to, come to fruition even when I am out of office.”