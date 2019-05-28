The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2019 Batch “B” Pre-Mobilisation Workshop is holding in Abuja, Concise News reports.

The theme of the workshop is “Achieving Greater Efficiency In The NYSC Mobilization Process: The Role Of Stakeholders”.

The Workshop serves as an avenue for the NYSC and other key stakeholders to make a post-mortem of the previous Mobilization exercises, and proffer ideas for a seamless process of Mobilizing Prospective Corps Members of the 2019 Batch ‘B’.

The NYSC scheme is constantly faced with new challenges due to the changing times and the management saddled with the responsibility of improving performance. Such challenges had made it imperative for stakeholders to regularly meet to exchange ideas for the improvement of their respective roles.

Tuesday’s workshop also dwells on issues aimed at correcting observed lapses as well as chart a new way forward for the scheme.

The workshop is attended by representatives of corps producing institutions, the National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) among others.