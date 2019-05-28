Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Tuesday, May 28th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja signed the N8.92 trillion appropriation bill 2019 into law after raising ‘critical Issues in it. The president had submitted the 2019 budget of N8.83trillion to the Senate but was increased by about N10billion by the lawmakers, bringing the amount to the above-stated figure.

A Niger Delta leader Edwin Clark has alleged that the terrorist group Boko Haram sent a message to immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan to convert him to Islam. Clark noted this in his 92nd birthday message on the “State of the Nation” where he said Boko Haram’s action was carried out during Jonathan’s time as president.

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari has assured that who regard to him as “baba go slow” would be shocked by the performance of his second term. Making reference to his mockers during his first administration, he said he would ensure police and judicial reform in his second term in office. Buhari said this during a media chat which was aired on Nigerian Television Authority.

Fresh plans to create about 20 million new jobs in four different sectors of the economy was unveiled on Monday by the Federal Government. The strategy was disclosed in Abuja at a stakeholders’ meeting on job creation. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah said that with the huge level of unemployment in the country, it had become imperative to come up with a pragmatic approach to creating jobs for the people.

The member-elect for Nkwerre/Nwangele/Njaba/Isu federal constituency of Imo State, Ugonna Ozurigbo, was on Monday sacked by a Federal High Court in Owerri. Justice P.A. Regime, who delivered the judgment, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue Certificate of Return to Kingsley Echendu of the Peoples Democratic Party. Neither PDP nor its candidate was a party to the suit.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration should stop blaming Nigeria’s past leaders but work to make the country better, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has said. Concise News understands that Archbishop Onaiyekan gave the advice to Buhari over the weekend at the inter-denominational church service for the 2019 presidential inauguration ceremony at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

A Prosecution witness has said that the that Senator Dino Melaye jumped out of his moving vehicle on April 24, 2018, was untrue. The witness said this to a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja. A police driver with the Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad, Inspector Abana Mallum, while testifying, said, “Anyone who said Melaye jumped out through the window, is a liar.”

President Goodluck Jonathan has called on the federation to work towards modifying its laws so as avoid 2023 elections being a repetition of 2019 elections. The former president said this during a public lecture and presentation of a book which was dedicated to the River state governor, Nyemson Wike. It was titled “Excellence in Governance and Creativity: Legal Essays”.

The Nigeria Flying Eagles were defeated 2-0 by the United States of America at the ongoing 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland, Concise News reports. Paul Aigbogun’s boys won their opening match against Qatar, 4-0, while USA lost their opening match to Ukraine.

