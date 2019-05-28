Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states have killed over 140 bandits as well as mopping up 178 assorted weapons and 3,569 ammunition, Concise News reports.

This was disclosed by the force commander, Major General Adeyemi Yekini on Monday while reviewing the activities of OPWS in the last one year.

General Yekini said that the troops arrested 171 militia elements among whom were armed herdsmen and criminals linked to Gana.

He added that within the period under review, 250,000 IDPs have returned home, stating that 38 militia camps were destroyed across the three states.

General Yekini said the troops had neutralised the wife and associates of the most wanted terrorist in the state, Terwase Akwasa aka ‘Gana’.

The force commander said that troops had been able to resolve the protracted conflicts among the five ethnic groups in Lau, the Tivs and Fulanis in Wukari LGA of Taraba State, Shitile and Ukum clans in Katsina Alla, Ukum and Logo LGAs of Benue State as well as between Tivs and Fulani ethnic groups in Keana and Awe LGAs of Nasarawa State.