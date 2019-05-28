nigeria news today, Nigeria newspapers today headlines, nigeria news, naija news, nigeria breaking news, nigeria newspapers, today nigeria breaking news, latest news in nigeria today 2019, 247 nigeria news updates, nigeria politics news, today, nigeria news today, latest nigeria newspapers, latest nigeria news, concise news, nigeria news today, nigerian news, latest nigeria news, news today, nigerian news today, news naija, naija news today, news. nigeria newspapers, today nigeria news, nigeria news today headlines, breaking news today, newspaper headlines, breaking news, concise news, news headlines today, nigeria today, news headlines today, latest political news in nigeria, news happening in nigeria
File image of Nigerian troops

Troops of  Operation Whirl Stroke covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states have killed over 140 bandits as well as mopping up 178 assorted weapons and 3,569 ammunition, Concise News reports.

This was disclosed by the force commander, Major General Adeyemi Yekini on Monday while reviewing the activities of OPWS in the last one year.

General Yekini said that the troops arrested 171 militia elements among whom were armed herdsmen and criminals linked to Gana.

He added that within the period under review, 250,000 IDPs have returned home, stating that 38 militia camps were destroyed across the three states.

General Yekini said the troops had neutralised the wife and associates of the most wanted terrorist in the state, Terwase Akwasa aka ‘Gana’.

The force commander said that troops had been able to resolve the protracted conflicts among the five ethnic groups in Lau, the Tivs and Fulanis in Wukari LGA of Taraba State, Shitile and Ukum clans in Katsina Alla, Ukum and Logo LGAs of Benue State as well as between Tivs and Fulani ethnic groups in Keana and Awe LGAs of Nasarawa State.

