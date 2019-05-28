N-Power: What Afolabi Imoukhuede Said In Live Chat With Volunteers

As reported, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede addressed volunteers of one of the Federal Government‘s social investment programmes, N-Power on Monday amid wait for the ‘good news’.

Concise News presents to you the written version of Afolabi’s live chat with N-Power beneficiaries yesterday.

Find transcription below:

Thank you for all the hard work you did for re-electing Mr President.

My job is to address you guys.

Batch One

I salute you and thank you for what you continue to do at your PPA. and I know you are all wanting to know the next phase. This is what I will say. You have been in the programme for 28 months and you should maximize and utilize, that is, save and do something with your proceeds. And this has been my message to you and that remains the same. You are privileged to have been on the programme this long.

You will continue to earn while you work and as long as we continue to pay you, you should continue to work and as you know we will continue to encourage you to go for job interviews and entrepreneurship. But please do so with the full consent of your supervisor so you are not reported as an absconder.

A few of you have still not received devices but don’t worry, that will be available when the batch two are receiving theirs.

Batch Two

I hope you are copying the good examples of your fellow batch one volunteer. Your device too will be made available and communicated to you.

The non-graduate programme…I greet you guys but I have received complaints about those in batch one A that your stipends are delayed. The N-Build programmes is a one year programme.

Batch one A, your programme ended in March.

Let me encourage our batch two for N-Build. Your formal training has commenced and you will do well to equip yourself.

Please pay attention, understand that attendance is compulsory

N-Power Tech Hardware

The South-West will be graduating soon and some are undergoing their apprenticeship, hope you are learning.