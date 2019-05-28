Benue State House of Assembly member, Terkaa Ucha’s mother has been kidnapped, Concise News gathered.

The Police Command in Benue confirmed that Mrs. Grace Ucha who is the mother of Legislator has been missing.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ms Catherine Anene, the incident was reported in Tuesday.

“We got the report on Tuesday and have started investigating the matter,” Anene said in Makurdi.

Ucha represents Tiev Constituency in Vandeikya Local Government, and is believed to be one of the leading candidates seeking to be Speaker.

Ucha is expected to slug it out with the incumbent Speaker, Mr Titus Uba, who represents Kyaan constituency, also in Vandekiya. Ucha contested the seat in 2015 but lost to Mr Terkimbi Ikyange.

Mrs. Grace was kidnapped in the early hours of Tuesday at her country home in Tse-Ucha Tordima, Mbayongo in Vandeikya.