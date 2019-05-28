A man identified as Jude Ojeogwu has claimed to be the father of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels who is married to billionaire Ned Nwoko.

Ojeogwu says he has not given approval to their union.

Ojeogwu, who narrated how the actress was named after his late mother “Regina”, stressed that Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita, was threading on a dangerous path, advising her to retrace her steps.

His words: “Regina Daniel Ojeogwu is my biological daughter. Whatever is ongoing is not to my knowledge and without my consent. The fact speaks for itself looking at the picture.

“Her mother Rita Daniel is threading on a dangerous path and I hope she will retrace her steps. Even the initiation ceremony into Otu Odu appears completely strange to Regina Daniel Ojeogwu.

“Regina is from Ogwashi Uku and not from Olor as being rumoured. All the opportunities for Mr Ned Nwoko to discuss with me proved abortive not realising that we once lived in the same house in Awoyokun street, Onipan, Lagos.

“The implication of all this is that she impregnated herself. The name Regina was my late mother’s name.

“I have tried to exercise restraint but Regina’s mother kept pushing me to wall.

“Am [sic] alive and not dead. If in doubt of this post call Barrister Jude Ojeogwu on 08033039058,” Ojeogwu wrote on Facebook.

Also in an interview, he said himself and the husband of his daughter grew up in the same compound as young boys, adding that the barrister is 62 years old, not 59

Ojeogwu said his daughter would be turning 18 in October 2019, claiming that the reason the mother of his daughter made herself the sole decision maker was because of greed.

He also stated that despite not paying Rita’s bride price, he has been very responsible for the financial support of his four kids and that the two boys lived with him until recently when the mother advised they move in with her into her new home.