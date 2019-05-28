Latest Transfer News Roundup For Today Tuesday, 28th May, 2019

Welcome to Concise News round up of top transfer market stories as European football clubs begin to fortify their squads ahead of next season.

Barcelona contact Roberto Martinez?

Reports say Barcelona have approached Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez over becoming their new boss.

Ernesto Valverde is expected to lose his job following Barca’s defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals and the loss to Valencia in the Copa del Ray final.

According to reports in Spain, Martinez is open to the idea of taking the job and there will be further meetings this week.

Arsenal chasing PSG defender

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly keen to land Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier.

Concise News understands that the Belgium star is in the final year of his contract and has been out of favour at the Ligue 1 champions this term.

According to France Football, Arsenal are looking into a cut-price deal for the 27-year-old defender.

Bournemouth move for Liverpool goalkeeper

Premier League side Bournemouth are reportedly set to make a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet after the Champions League final in June.

Mignolet, 31, lost his place in the Reds team this season following the arrival of Alisson Becker, who was acquired for £64million.

According to The Sun, there is now interest from Eddie Howe’s Cherries as they look for a new first-choice No1.

It is said Liverpool are willing to let him go for £15m.

Bielsa to remain at Leeds

Former Argentina coach Marcelo Bielsa is to remain as Leeds United manager, the club have confirmed.

“I am delighted that Marcelo has agreed to stay for another year – we have unfinished business,” said Leeds’ owner Andrea Radrizzani.

There had been doubts over the 63-year-old’s future at Elland Road after the club missed out on promotion from the Championship.

Juventus react to Dybala exit reports

Italian champions Juventus ​have dismissed speculation that Paulo Dybala could be heading to the Premier League this summer.

Concise News learned that sporting director Fabio Paratici has insisted the Argentine striker remains a key member of the Old Lady.

“He is one of our players, we have great confidence in him. The investment we made four years ago and the renewal of the contract is proof of this,” he said.

“Dybala is a Juventus player, a very important player for us.”

Man City striker rejects new contract?

Manchester City striker Noah Ohio has rejected a new contract at the Etihad, according to Sky Sports.

It is understood that the highly-rated 16-year-old has snubbed a City deal and is now wanted by a number of Europe’s top clubs.

It is said that RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Lyon, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund are all keen on the Dutchman.

RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Lyon, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund are all keen on the Dutchman.