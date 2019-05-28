Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, May 28th, 2019.

A top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state Omoba Tunde Ajibulu has given an indication that Governor Yahaya Bello has his work cut out for him in his bid to win the party's primary for the November 16 governorship election. Concise News understands that the Igala, controlling nine local government areas in Kogi East, is the most populous ethnic group in the north-central state. Based on that, Ajibulu, who served as a member of the Logistics Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the recent general election, said APC needed to choose a candidate from Kogi East in order to remain in control of the Lord Lugard House.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kogi State has reiterated that the Yahaya Bello government has not paid salaries to workers for 39 months. Concise News understands that the Kogi State Government had said it was only owing the workers five months of salary arrears. However, the NLC Chairman in Kogi Onuh Edoka in a recent meeting with the leadership of the State Government noted that described the claims as unfair. "When previously this type of statement was heard from political appointees of this administration, we paid no attention to them, as we felt they were just playing to the gallery," he said.

An Abuja-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Ogwu James Onoja, has bemoaned the level of insecurity in Nigeria – Kogi state especially – Concise News reports. Speaking after a Thanksgiving event in Abuja over the escape of his wife from an attack while on her way to Dekina in Kogi State recently, he said some governors have genuine intention to secure their states but that the Nigeria Police lacks the equipment to currently guard the country. He stressed that governors would not manipulate the State Police if the judiciary was strengthened enough to handle the abuse of powers by governors.

Korean Energy company, FINEECO has met with the Kogi State government in a bid to establishing a solar power plant as the nation moves towards renewable energy, Concise News reports. The company said the strategic location of the state and its economy were key factors that convinced it to set up the plant, with the hopes of reaching other parts of the country with its product. Speaking for the Korean businessmen after a closed-door meeting with some officials of the Kogi government in Abuja, Martin Ezemma, said that it is time the nation takes advantage of the abundance of Sunlight in the generation of power to meet the nation's needs.

Two persons have been killed by lightning at the weekend during a downpour in Odda Quarters, Ayetoro Gbedde, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Concise News reports. The two deceased are Wale Ayeku, a middle-aged man and one Joseph, fondly called J-Boy. According to eyewitnesses, the deceased were both having shelter in a local 'Game-Joint' when death came. "There were nine of them under a tree, where young people usually meet to play snooker when the rain started, but the thunder and lightning that accompanied the rain scared everyone.

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the federal government against the release of bailout funds to Governor Yahaya Bello's Kogi State Government. Concise News reports that Nigeria's main opposition party claims Governor Bello has intensified efforts in lobbying the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to secure the release of further N50 billion bailout. The PDP in a statement on Sunday, issued and signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola says the question that needed to be asked is how the government of Bello had utilised past funds released to him.

