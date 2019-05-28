Good day and welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 on Concise News.

Benue: What Gov. Ortom Told Commissioners After Sacking Them

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has thanked the State Executive Council for standing with him throughout the last four years, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that the Benue State Executive Council was on Monday dissolved by Ortom in Markurdi.

During the occasion, he lauded them for their stewardship to the people of Benue State in spite of the trying times.

“Everything that has a beginning must have an end. It has been a challenging assignment but you supported me and the Deputy Governor to overcome the challenges,” he stated.

Benue: Supreme Court Acts On Abba Moro’s Challenger’s Plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a case brought before it by Joe Ojobo(against Abba Moro) over the outcome of the October 2018 senatorial primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue South.

Concise News reports that Justices of the apex court validated the nomination of Comrade Moro as the authentic candidate of the PDP for the Benue South senatorial district.

Honourable Ojobo had gone to the court to challenge the declaration of Comrade Moro, winner of the primary election.

Nigerian Army Reveals Number Of Bandits Killed In Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states have killed over 140 bandits as well as mopping up 178 assorted weapons and 3,569 ammunition, Concise News reports.

This was disclosed by the force commander, Major General Adeyemi Yekini on Monday while reviewing the activities of OPWS in the last one year.

General Yekini said that the troops arrested 171 militia elements among whom were armed herdsmen and criminals linked to Gana.

He added that within the period under review, 250,000 IDPs have returned home, stating that 38 militia camps were destroyed across the three states.

