Lagos: What I Will Do To Ambode's Projects - Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised Lagosians a transparent, accessible and listening administration.

He also assured that his administration will not abandon projects initiated by the outgoing governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Sanwo-Olu said this while journalists in Ikoyi, Lagos State, also assuring his administration would be open to ideas from the people who may not “necessarily have their way”.

The governor-elect said: “We will be a listening government. We will open the corridors, as it were, for all those who actually have ideas and contributions to make. It is not going to be about me alone but a load of young, intelligent, middle-aged and older Lagosians.

“My style would be to be humble, transparent and accessible as much as possible. My administration would be engaging. I’d allow people to have their say. They may not necessarily have their way, but it’s an opinion, an idea, a suggestion you are putting on the table.

“If it’s not something in my view that Lagosians will benefit from, I’d give you reasons why it can’t be done. I am a Yoruba man, we respect our elders. We’ll keep the cosmopolitan nature of Lagos going. It’s only if you don’t have any business in Lagos and you are constituting a security challenge here that you will not be my friend. My style will be to remain a governor for everybody.”

“We’ve had several interactions with the government; we have a transition committee. We’ve seen documents. In terms of completion, yes, we will ensure we complete them and we will do that very well. There shouldn’t be any problem,” he said.