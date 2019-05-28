As Ekene Franklin continues to garner all the plaudits, seventeen-year-old Oluwo Isaac Olamilekan from Taidob College, Abeokuta, who emerged the overall best Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidate in the South West and third overall best in Nigeria in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 is also being lauded.

Concise News reports that Oluwo Isaac, originally an indigene of Osun state, according to the JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, scored 345.

In his reaction, the Director of Taidob College, Obawunmi Jiboku, congratulates the boy for being a good ambassador of the institution, saying it was another testimony of the high academic standard of the school.

This is the second successive year that a student of Taidob College would record such a high score in the UTME.

In 2018, a student of the College, Ajibola Oluwatosin, was one of the candidates with highest scores with 349 marks.