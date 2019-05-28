The Ambassadors College, Ota, one of the leading high schools in Nigeria, has celebrated one of her own, Ambassador Emmanuel Chidiebube Igban – a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 candidate, who scored 346, the second-best score in the examination.

Concise News reports that the school headquartered in Ogun state, posted the good news on her Facebook page to announce to the world that she is truly, “A citadel of great learning experience.”

God is at it again!

We are delighted to celebrate Ambassador Emmanuel Igban for having the 2nd highest score in 2019 UTME.

You didn’t stop at having 6A*s and 2A in your IGCSE, you proceeded to having 346 in your UTME. We are proud of you always.

This online news medium reported earlier this month that Emmanuel, 16, from Abia State, came second by scoring 346 marks just as a 17-year-old from Osun State trailed behind with 345 – considered by the board as the third best result in the 2019 UTME.

Prof Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, gave the name of the three best candidates as Ekene Franklin, Emmanuel Chidiebube Igban, and Oluwo Isaac Olamilekan.

But the JAMB helmsman did not disclose the intended courses of the best-performing candidates.