Ihedioha Assures Imo Of Children's Development

Imo state governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha has assured that he will implement laws that promote the development of children.

Apart from existing laws, he said he would sponsor executive bills that would encourage special skills for children of the state.

Ihedioha made the promise in a statement made available to journalists on Monday in Owerri, the state capital, by his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu, to Mark this year’s Children’s Day.

He said governments at all levels must make efforts towards promoting the welfare of Nigerian children.

The statement read, “The governor-elect noted that children are special gifts from God that must be deliberately nurtured in order to actualise their full potential to realise their dreams and develop the state, adding that children embody the hopes for a sustainable development beyond our generation.

“The governor-elect pointed out that no responsible society can afford to toy with the welfare of children.

“He maintained that the wellbeing and development of children will be a priority under his watch as governor of the state, as this is the only way to guarantee a lasting socio-economic stability of the state.

“Ihedioha in the message, emphasised that his government will implement extant laws as well as sponsor executive bills that will seek to improve and realise his policies and programmes for the children.”