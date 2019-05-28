Unknown gunmen attacked Nakai Danwal Village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State killing six family members of Mr Gyang Dachung on Monday night, Concise News reports.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau Command, DSP Terna Tyopev, disclosed that; “This morning at about 6.00am, Mr. Boyi Dalyop, the Youth Leader of Nakai Danwal Village of Riyom, reported to us that, last night (Monday), gunmen attacked the house of Gyang Dachung and killed six members of his family.

“Immediately, we mobilised to the village, took photographs of the dead bodies and released them to the relatives on demand for burial,” he said.

Tyopev explained that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in the Command, Mr. Aliyu Tafida, had visited the scene for assessment.

The PPRO also said that the Command had deployed more armed personnel to the community and had intensified patrol in order to avert any reprisal attack.

He called on members of the public with useful information that could aid investigations on the killing to come forward and assist the Police.