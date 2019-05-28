The National Deputy Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Lawali Shuaibu, has called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

This is coming after the party lost Zamfara state to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the Supreme Court ruling nullifying the primaries that produced candidates of the party for the 2019 general election.

The ruling party has been embroiled in various crisis before and after the general election, resulting in the party losing some states.

Concise News reported that Oshiomhole had on Monday set up a five-man committee to look into alleged anti-party activities of members.

In a six-page letter dated May 27th, 2019, and addressed to the Chairman, Shuaibu held that in advanced democracies, people who fail to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show some civilised examples, “they honourably resign.”

The letter titled “APC: Its fortune and misfortune, time to act!” said: “Please don’t get me wrong, do not think I am saying these about your conduct as Chairman because I want to be Chairman.

“I don’t want to be NationaI Chairman, because I can not be, even if I want to, for as long as President Muhammadu Buhari is in office, having come from the same North West geopolitical zone.

“In advanced democracies, people who fail to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show some civilized examples, they honourably bow out.

“In that connection, therefore, I want to advise you to take the path of honour, to step aside and allow the Party to embark on the onerous task of reconstruction and rehabilitation in those States it was weakened by the effect of manner the last primary election exercises were conducted or even the task of recreating the party where it is on the path of extinction, arising from the loss of a sitting APC Government, for example in Zamfara State, where you directly personally created the problem leading to the painful complete loss of APC’s electoral fortunes, FROM UP TO DOWN I All these are uncontestable facts. You cannot exonerate yourself from blame on what happened to APC Zamfara State, thereby destroying the hopes and aspirations of 534,541 APC members and supporters, including my good self!”