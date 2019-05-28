First New Apple's iPod Model Unveiled After Four Years

Apple presented the first new iPod model in four years on Tuesday as it continued to make a priority of serving up digital content.

Concise News understands that the new-generation iPod touch, essentially an iPhone without the phone calls, was available in more than two dozen countries at Apple’s online shop starting at $199.

According to the vice president of product marketing Greg Joswiak, he said; “We’re making the most affordable iOS device even better with the performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality,” said Apple

“The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go.”

The iPod touch evolved from the original iPod digital music player first launched by Apple in 2007.

The iPod touch became popular with people, particularly parents of internet-coveting children, who wanted mobile devices for getting online without the cost of telecommunications services.

The mobile devices can connect to the internet using Wi-Fi hotspots.

Apple earlier this year unveiled streaming video plans along with news and game subscription offerings as part of an effort to shift its focus to digital content and services to break free of its reliance on iPhone sales.

The first new iPod since the year 2015 comes as Apple shifts to emphasize digital content and other services to offset a pullback in the once-sizzling smartphone market, and with many news organizations struggling to monetize their online services.