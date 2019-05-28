Finance Minister Held Hostage By Nigeria Airways Pensioners

Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed was held hostage by the Pensioners of defunct Nigeria Airways Limited (NAL) over the non-payment of their entitlements, Concise News reports.

The aggrieved former NAL workers said they were asked to come to the ministry for verification and eventual payment of their retirement benefits being handled by the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) domiciled in the ministry of finance.

The news medium gathered that the former NAL workers revealed that they have been left unattended to after waiting from Sunday to Tuesday.

They, however, at 4:30 pm on Tuesday barricaded the Ahmadu Bello Way entrance of the ministry thus preventing the Minister and others from driving out of the premises.

Speaking to journalists on why they had to block the gate and prevent the finance minister and others from leaving the premises, Comrade Sam Nzene told reporters that they missed out on the first tranche of payment “although no fault of the government” but they asked to come back for data capturing to enable government pay them.

He lamented that “no arrangement have been made for our verification so far”. He added that they contacted the consultant handling the disbursement of the entitlements known as Jubril on Monday but “he refused to come because he has neither been paid nor his contract regularized.”

The Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) intervened to calm the angry NAL workers to no avail, having failed to calm them down she left. Also caught in the blockade were the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters Senator Ita Enang, the Commissioner for Insurance Mohammed Kari, the Director General of the Debt Management Office (DMO) and others who trooped out and were watching the protesters.