The Federal Government has said it will create at least 20 million jobs during the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari, Concise News reports.

This online medium understands that Buhari will be inaugurated for a second term in office on Wednesday after his re-election.

Speaking on plans by the Buhari government to reduce unemployment, the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah said the jobs will be created from four key sectors. ‘

Enelamah said this on Monday in Abuja at a stakeholders’ meeting on job creation organised by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

“In order to sustain and build on the successes recorded in this regard in the first tenure of Mr. President, we are articulating and strategising with a renewed impetus towards combating the twin evils of unemployment and insecurity,” the Minister said.