Chelsea will be without French star N’Golo Kante for their Europa League final clash with Arsenal on Wednesday, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the Kante is nursing an injury after he twisted his knee in training.

The French picked up the hamstring issue in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford and missed the team’s last two clashes.

Maurizio Sarri was hopeful that the World Cup winner could recover on time ahead of the trip to Baku, in Azerbaijan.

Chelsea will now be relying on Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley for as central midfielders for the final against the Gunners.