'Curb Arms Inflow Into Nigeria,' Buhari Tells CNS

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, said President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to control the flow of illegal arms into the country.

Ibas communicated this while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting between President Buhari and Service Chiefs on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Ibas, the president is happy with the efforts the security agencies are making to tackle the security challenges confronting Nigeria.

The Chief of Naval Staff said that Buhari urged all concerned authorities to step up their efforts and stop the inflow of illegal arms into the country.

He said, “Of course, basically the meeting was to further reappraise the actions taken after the last meeting; you all recall too, the spate of insecurity particularly armed banditry, kidnapping and robbery have been specifically on the increase in some parts of the country.

“The briefings were to the effect that we had better responses from the military and security agencies in those areas that we have earlier mentioned; this is particularly because of the improved synergy among the various agencies that are providing information and intelligence.

“Furthermore, we have also had members of the public voluntarily offer information in the areas of security challenges.

“I think, on the whole, the president was happy with the security situation, the efforts that the armed forces and the security agencies are carrying out to tackle the security challenges.

“Another area of concern was the arms inflow into the nation. It is only God perhaps that can police such an expanse of border that we have.

“That is an area that the president has directed that we do all that we can to ensure that we block the gaps and those security areas that we also need to address.’’

On security at Wednesday’s presidential inauguration, Ibas said that the committee inaugurated to handle it had been briefed. He added that he believed the committee was prepared in terms of security.