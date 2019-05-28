A Magistrate’s court in Kano State has ordered the arrest of Munir Bayero, Chief of Staff to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The court also ordered the two aides of the monarch, Mujitaba Abba and Sani Kwaru.

Muhammad Idris, the magistrate, gave the order based on a request by the Kano State Public Complaints And Anti- Corruption Commission.

The commission is probing the alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the Kano emirate council.

Concise News had reported that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned top Kano emirate member to appear before it over alleged financial misappropriation.

It was gathered that the commission’s Director of Operations, CSP Sulaiman Aliyu Gusau, Monday invited an aide to an emirate member Emir, Isa Bayero for investigation.

This, according to reports, may signal fresh corruption charges against Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Weeks later, the Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the bill for the creation of four additional first-class Emirates.

Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, then signed into law a bill seeking a split of the Kano Emirate Council into five.

The signing of this bill has decentralised the Kano Emirate council, thereby reducing the powers of Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.