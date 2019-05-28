Buhari Calls For Severe Punishment For Drug Traffickers

Recalls that Zainab Aliyu, who was travelling to Saudi Arabia from the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, was implicated by drug cartels operating at the airport.

She made the call on Monday when the victim of the drug trafficking conspiracy was led to the Presidential Villa by her Parents to break the Ramadan fast with the wife of the President in Abuja.

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari , has called for severe prosecution of perpetrators of drug trafficking conspiracy, which led to the detention of Zainab Aliyu in Saudi Arabia.

However, Zainab was released after she was found innocent of the offence by the Saudi authorities, following the intervention of the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The wife of the President, therefore, called on intending air travellers to be mindful and careful to avoid falling victims.

While fielding questions from State House Correspondents, the victim Miss Zainab Aliyu, called on the Nigerian authorities to ensure that those engaged in the act were prosecuted according to laid down procedure.

” I want to thank the wife of the President for inviting us to break our fast with her and Nigerians for their prayers and efforts to ensure my release.

” Though, I felt very bad that the cartel, who masterminded this act to me were granted bail because they have to be punished for what they did to me to serve as deterrent to others.

“I am not the only innocent person that fell victim, there were many innocent persons who had fell victims of this illicit drugs traffickers.

” So, I will like to call on Nigerian authorities to punish the cartel,” she said.