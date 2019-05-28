Brazil Coach Tite Strips Neymar Of Captaincy, Appoints Alves
Neymar

The head coach of Brazil national team Tite has stripped Neymar of the captaincy and named Dani Alves as skipper for the Copa America.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar was previously named permanent Brazil captain by Tite in September 2018, however, he has been replaced by 36-year-old club and country teammate Alves.

Advertise With Us

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said: “The decision was communicated to Neymar by Tite on Saturday.”

The announcement comes after a turbulent end to the season for Neymar at Ligue 1 champions PSG, where coach Thomas Tuchel has ruled out the former Barcelona star becoming captain.

Neymar – who scored 23 goals in all competitions this season after recovering from a foot injury – is set to serve a three-match ban for striking an opposition supporter after last month’s Coupe de France defeat against Rennes.

The 27-year-old also appeared to be weighed down by the burden of expectations on his shoulders during Brazil’s FIFA World Cup campaign last year as the Selecao lost in the quarter-finals.

Brazil are set to host the Copa America, with the eight-time champions – who failed to progress beyond the group stage in 2016 – drawn alongside Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela in Group A.

Tite’s Brazil will open the tournament against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 15.

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR