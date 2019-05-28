Controversial radio presenter Daddy Freeze, after blaming pastors for the actions of Instagram blogger Blessing Okoro, has mocked her.

The blogger was arrested for false claims of owning the house of one Onyeze China.

The “Free The Sheeple” convener had earlier partly blamed the church for the blogger’s false claims.

However, in a shocking turn of event, Freeze mimicked the blogger with an Instagram photo post.

He wrote, “When my ex left I was living in a one bedroom apartment, I picked up all the stones that they threw at me and built this. I am the definition of grace, a child of blessing.

New house just completed as I turn 43 with many new toys.”

The radio presenter also released two videos on his wall, leading to a challenge called #NOTMYHOUSECHALLENGE.

See posts: