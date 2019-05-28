Blessing Okoro: Daddy Freeze Holds Church Responsible For Her Action

Controversial On-Air-Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze has opined that the church should be held responsible for Blessing Okoro who was caught in a lie.

Recall that the relationship blogger had lied about being the owner of a house she posted online and was eventually arrested by the actual owner who made her confess that she does not own the house.

Reacting through Instagram said the blogger could go that far because the church rather than teach what is right has taught the people to be insatiable.

He wrote, “Many pastors have made greed their creed, teaching greed as a replacement for need.”

He also condemned the action of the homeowner, Onye Eze and his friends who arrested and humiliated Blessing because of her claims over his property.

“Even if she is wrong, I do not support putting a woman through this level of humiliation,” Daddy Freeze added.

See post:

Watch teaching: