Controversial radio presenter Daddy Freeze has said that the church should be held responsible over Blessing Okoro’s lie of owning a house.

The relationship blogger had lied about being the owner of a house after uploading its picture on Instagram.

Freeze said the blogger could go that far because the church rather than teach what is right, had allegedly taught people to be insatiable.

“Many pastors have made greed their creed, teaching greed as a replacement for need,” he wrote on Instagram.

He also condemned the action of the homeowner, Onye Eze, and his friends who called for the arrest and humiliation of Blessing because of her claims over his property.

“Even if she is wrong, I do not support putting a woman through this level of humiliation,” Daddy Freeze added.

