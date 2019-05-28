A source has revealed that Instagram blogger Blessing Okoro does not own the G-Wagon she calls a pre-wedding gift.

With so much lies around her name at the moment, the blogger was called out in another lie.

The relationship blogger was arrested on Monday, May 27th, for lying about owning a building she had shared photos of on social media.

Not long after the drama surfaced online, an Instagram user revealed that Blessing lied about the G-Wagon she posted photos of just last month.

Blessing had shared a photo of herself posing beside a white G-wagon which she claimed she acquired by legit means.

She wrote, “Legit dey pay but the only thing be say legit dey take time .

My name is okoro blessing nkiruka. #earlybirthdaygift #Bceois30 #brabus

#blessing_CEO I could not wait for 23rd may”

However, an Instagram user called the blogger out, alleging that the car belongs to her Lebanese sugar daddy.