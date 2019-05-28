The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it is making progress to clear the gridlock at Apapa, Lagos State following President Muhammadu Buhari’s order.

Concise News understands that the team set up to clear the gridlock has started the “Operation Totality Enforcement” to ensure the implementation of the Buhari’s directive that trucks parking on Apapa roads should vacate with 72 hours.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Hyginus Omeje, noted this on Monday and said progress has been recorded.

“We are making tremendous progress in clearing the gridlock along the corridor,” he told NAN.

“We started with a stakeholders’ meeting so that we can be on the same page with the organisations involved like Nigeria Ports Authority, Nigeria Shippers Council and the transport unions.

“We needed to appeal to the unions for them to take their vehicles to the various identified parks.”

He added: “I can tell you that since Saturday, Sunday and up till this morning the task team has done a noble job.

“This morning there is no more trucks on Eko bridge, all these vehicles you used to see up to Jibowu, Alaka to Stadium have all disappeared.

“By Friday, everywhere will be clear of traffic caused by articulated vehicles along the corridor but we are not only clearing it but we are also putting measures in place for sustainability.

“When the Presidential task team has finished with their job, then the enforcement arm of the various agencies involved, the FRSC, LASTMA and the Police will continue their statutory duty which is to control and manage traffic respectively.”