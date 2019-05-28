Adekunle Gold Loses Father?

Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko, father of Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, has reportedly passed on after an undisclosed ailment.

According to Informationng, Adeyemi Kosoko who was made the Permanent Secretary of Education District 4 a few months ago died on Monday night, May 27th.

Reports have it that he was reportedly flown abroad due to the ailment and only returned to Nigeria recently.

A teacher under Mr Kosoko’s district in Lagos told LIB that his death was made known to the teachers in Education District 4 this morning.

He is survived by his wife and kids which includes former YBNL act Adekunle Gold.

Concise News is yet to hear anything from the singer as relating to the death of his father as at the time of filing in this report.