$40m Fraud: Jonathan's Cousin Acquittal Unfortunate, We Will Appeal - EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it will appeal the court judgement that acquitted Robert Azibaola, a cousin to former president, Goodluck Jonathan, over a $40 million fraud suit.
The anti-graft agency described the acquittal of Azibaola by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court Abuja as unfortunate.
The EFCC expresses concern that despite the weight of evidence brought before the Court and witnesses presented, Justice Dimgba held that, “the prosecution must show directly how the defendant took possession of funds and knew that it forms part of proceeds of corruption.”
“Invariably, the Commission’s legal team will be studying the judgement thoroughly and will be taking necessary actions to appeal it as we hope that the appellate court shall view the merit of the prosecution and do justice to the case,” the commission said in a statement.