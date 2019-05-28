$40m Fraud: Jonathan's Cousin Acquittal Unfortunate, We Will Appeal - EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it will appeal the court judgement that acquitted Robert Azibaola, a cousin to former president, Goodluck Jonathan, over a $40 million fraud suit.

The anti-graft agency described the acquittal of Azibaola by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court Abuja as unfortunate.

The EFCC expresses concern that despite the weight of evidence brought before the Court and witnesses presented, Justice Dimgba held that, “the prosecution must show directly how the defendant took possession of funds and knew that it forms part of proceeds of corruption.”