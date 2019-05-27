A Prosecution witness has said that Senator Dino Melaye did not jump out of a police moving vehicle on April 24, 2018.

The witness said this at a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.

A police driver with the Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad, Inspector Abana Mallum, while testifying, said, “Anyone who said Melaye jumped out through the window, is a liar.”

Melaye, who represents Kogi West, is facing six counts bordering on attempted suicide, attempt to escape from custody and damage of police property.

He was said to have committed the offence on April 24, 2018, while being conveyed by the police to Lokoja, Kogi State.

The police alleged that Melaye sat on the ground, holding a substance in one hand, threatening to drink it in order to kill himself and implicate policemen.

He was further alleged to have broken the windshield of the vehicle in which he was being conveyed to Lokoja with his elbow and caused damage to police property.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 148,153,173,231, 326 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The witness made this known while being cross-examined by counsel for Melaye, Benson Igbanoi, who held the brief for Mike Ozekhome (SAN).