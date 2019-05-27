Welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, May 26, 2019.

A private university in Accra, Ghana, ACADEMIC has offered scholarship worth $40,000 to JAMB Top Scorer, Ekene Franklin Ezeunala, Concise News reports. Ekene Franklin Ezeunala scored the highest score in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A legal practitioner, Geoffrey Oparaji, has faulted the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for conducting examinations and aptitude tests for non-educational institutions, Concise News has learned. Geoffrey has also written to the JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede asking to stop such an act as it contravenes the statute that established the body.

The Director of Studies of Difas School, Taiwo JoJolola, has blamed parents and social media for the massive failure in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Concise News reports. This online news medium understands that there was a poor showing by candidates who sat for the 2019 UTME, according to the results released by JAMB.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education for 2019/2020 have been released, Concise News understands. The 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was held in April, with many candidates eager to know the cut-off marks after JAMB released the results.

