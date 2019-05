Nigeria will play their second match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Vs the US on Monday with the team aiming to seal a place in the round of 16.

Concise News had reported that the Flying Eagles got to a great start at the competition on Friday after seeing off Qatar 0-4.

The US had lost their first match at the competition 2-1 to Ukraine and will be seeking to rekindle their campaign against Nigeria on Monday.

Flying Eagles Lineup vs US