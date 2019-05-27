Ramadan fasting has reached day 22 today, Monday, May 27th; and here are some selected quotes, images and Dua (prayers) compiled for you and your loved ones.

Ramadan Quotes for you

According to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), always look out for the Night of Majesty (Laylatu AlQodir) when Ramadan days are odds I.e, falls among these days 21, 23, 25, 27, 29.

Thus, it is necessary for you and your loved ones to make use of these days, remember the thousands of blessings and mercies it contains. Ramadan Mubarak!

Ramadan Day 22: Ramadan Dua (Prayers)

Remember to ask Allah to guide you when going astray, guard you and your loved ones from evils and not to forsake you. Supplicates and seek the goodness of this world and hereafter. Ramadan Kareem.

Keep your tongue moist with this prayer throughout the last ten days of Ramadan:

”Allahumo Inakah hafuhun Kareemu tuhibu L-hafuwa Fahafu hani.”

