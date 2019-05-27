As the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch B 2019 eagerly await the commencement of their registration, and to avert the Kemi Adeosun scenario, Concise News helps with useful information for those having issues trying to collect or replace their NYSC Certificate of Exemption.

Below are the requirements for its collection or replacement, this online news medium reports.

In accordance with the NYSC Decree 1993 section 2 subsection (1) it is stipulated that;

“With effect from 1st August 1985, a person shall NOT be called upon to serve in the service corps if, at the date of graduation or obtaining his diploma or other professional qualification”:

He is over the age of thirty (30) years He has served in the Armed Forces of the Federation or the Nigeria Police Force for a period of more than nine months; or He is a member of staff of any of the following:

The Nigerian Security Organization or

The State Security Service, or

The National Intelligence Agency or

The Defence Intelligence Service

4. He has been conferred with any National Honour.

These categories of persons are therefore exempted from service and issued with the Certificates of Exemption.

Eligibility

Nigerian Graduates either home or overseas-trained who have the stipulated qualification of (B.Sc, B.A or HND) from approved or accredited Institution by (NUC, MTBE or NCCE) are eligible for Exemption Certificate however while foreign trained graduates must submit their Certificates at the Mobilization Department for Evaluation.

Process Of Collection Of NYSC Certificate Of Exemption

Collection of NYSC Exemption Letter/Certificate Of Exemption For HOME-TRAINED GRADUATES

The school attended submits the master-list of their graduates alongside with the Senate approved result to NYSC.

A print-out is processed by NYSC classifying those to be called up for service and those to be exempted. This print-out is sent back to the institutions for verifications and corrections after which they are returned to NYSC as an agreed/corrected document.

With the print-out, the Certificates of Exemption are produced, documented and sent back to the institutions for issuance to the appropriate persons.

Please note: Collection of Certificate of Exemption for home trained graduates is only done in the Institution of graduation and not in NYSC office.

Collection of NYSC Exemption Letter/Certificate of Exemption for FOREIGN-TRAINED GRADUATES

The process begins with the evaluation of credentials and other related documents i.e. International passport.

After the evaluation of credentials, the foreign-trained graduate is then registered and this is physically done at the NYSC directorate headquarters, Abuja. It is at the point of registration that the classification of who to be called-up or who to be exempted; is determined.

Certificates of Exemption are therefore produced for those exempted from service.

Such Certificates of Exemption for foreign graduates are to be collected at the NYSC directorate headquarters at the stipulated time communicated.

Please note:

Collection of Certificate of Exemption is grouped under the three batches of the service year, depending on the date of registration. Moreover, This equally would be communicated to exempted graduates at the point of registration.

Similarly, Collection of Certificate of Exemption is strict with identification such as International passport and the bearer MUST BE PHYSICALLY PRESENT.

Corrections/Complaints of NYSC Exemption Letter

Issues of complaints and corrections for home-trained graduates are to be sorted through the Institutions of graduation.

The school then forwards such cases with necessary attachments such as a photocopy of print-out to NYSC for the purpose of rectification or further necessary action.

Foreign-trained graduates are to submit a handwritten application with the attachment of photocopy of International passport – data page and original Certificate of Exemption to be addressed to the Director-General, NYSC indicating their address and telephone number.

Replacement of NYSC Exemption Letter

Replacement for home-trained graduates

A letter of notification/request through the Institution of graduation is addressed to the Director-General, NYSC. One must complement it with:

Police Extract/Report

Court Affidavit

Where available, a copy of the lost Certificate of Exemption

Replacement of NYSC Exemption Letter For foreign-trained graduates

A letter of notification/request is addressed to the Director-General, NYSC. One must complement it with:

Police Extract/Report

Court Affidavit

Photocopy of International passport

Where available, the copy of the lost Certificate of Exemption

It is noteworthy that it is the policy of the Scheme to not reprint lost or burnt Certificates. Letters of Confirmation are issued instead.