NTA To Air Special Interview With Buhari Monday Night

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) will Monday night broadcast a special interview with President Muhammadu Buhari on its network service at 10pm.

This was contained in a short statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Monday.

“All television stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to this broadcast,” it read.

The statement came out just after Buhari signed the 2019 appropriation bill into law.

The ceremony which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja had dignitaries in attendance that included: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, the senior special assistant on National Assembly matters, Ita Enang.

Others were: the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.